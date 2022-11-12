Warnings against lowering sex change age limit to 16 in Scotland

The Christian Institute has warned against plans to lower the age at which transgender people can change their legal sex in Scotland.

The Scottish government wants to bring the age limit for a gender recognition certificate down from 18 to 16.

Other proposals in the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill include removing the need for medical evidence and reducing the period of living in the chosen gender from two years to just six months.

The Christian Institute has condemned the plans.

"Children need protecting from radical gender ideology and the obvious and best thing to do is to remove 16 and 17-year-olds from the legislation completely," said Ciarán Kelly, Deputy Director at The Christian Institute.

"Detransitioners are bravely exposing how gender ideologues are exploiting social pressures and mental health problems, pushing people to identify as transgender.

"Dangerously speeding up the 'sex swap' process and replacing medical diagnosis with self-declaration will tragically push even more gender-confused young people onto the transition conveyor belt."

Over 150 changes to the legislation have been proposed by MSPs.

Social justice secretary, Shona Robison, wants sheriffs to have the power to block applications they believe to be fraudulent.

An amendment tabled by the SNP's ​​Christine Grahame would require 16- and 17-year-old applicants to live in their chosen gender for six months instead of the proposed three.

The Christian Institute warned that the amendments were "little more than window dressing" and that the legislation as it stands poses "fundamental dangers".

"What's being proposed would barely scratch the surface of the deep-rooted problems with this terrible Bill," said Mr Kelly.

"It further entrenches the false belief that it is possible to change sex and will cause even greater misery and confusion for children and their families."