US commission 'gravely concerned' for Afghanistan's religious minorities

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) says it is "gravely concerned" for Christians and other religious minorities in Afghanistan "who have faced persecution at the hands of the Taliban in the past."

The commission's Chair, Nadine Maenza, said, "The imposition of the Taliban's harsh and strict interpretation of Islam in the areas that they have taken over violates the freedom of religion or belief of Afghans who do not share these beliefs."

She commented further to Catholic TV network EWTN that although the Taliban is trying to sell itself as moderate, when it comes to women's and other human rights, "that has not, of course, been their history."

She also expressed concern that there had already been an increase in violence towards religious minorities in Afghanistan even before the Taliban takeover in recent days.

In April, concerns over religious freedom violations caused USCIRF to recommend that the US State Department designate the Taliban "an entity of particular concern".

In comments to World magazine, Maenza called the Taliban takeover, "the worst possible development for religious minorities."

"While most from these communities left Afghanistan in recent years, those that remain, and women in particular, are now in imminent danger," she added.