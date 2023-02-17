University accused of 'irrational' fear over language guidance

The University of Kent has been accused of "irrational fear" over guidance discouraging students from using terms like 'Christian name'.

The equality, diversity and inclusivity guidance instead recommends that students use 'first name' or 'given name'.

Christian Concern's Tim Dieppe told The Daily Telegraph that the guidance reflected "an irrational fear of using the term 'Christian' as if it is something to be ashamed of".

"Christianity has provided the moral and spiritual foundation for Western civilisation. This move to police language is another symptom of the abandonment of Christianity," he said.

A spokesperson for the University of Kent said that the guidelines were designed to make people "feel welcome" but were not formal policy.

"Kent is committed to the creation and support of an inclusive and diverse community," the spokesperson said.

"As part of this we provide informal guidance for those who would like support in how to communicate in ways that make others feel welcome.

"These are not formal policies and are not enforced - they are intended as a point of reference to help staff and students feel confident in playing their part in creating an inclusive University community."