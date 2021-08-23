UN member states urged to do more to protect victims of religiously motivated violence

UN member states are being urged to condemn violence against religious minorities, and renew their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The call coincided with the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief on Sunday, and comes at a time of renewed concern for Christians in Afghanistan after the takeover of the Taliban.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) drew attention to a number of countries where religious minorities are suffering for their faith.

It expressed particular concern for 2,000 Yazidi women who are still missing following the occupation of the Nineveh plains and Sinjar region of Iraq by Islamic State terrorists.

Other groups highlighted by the charity include the Baha'i community in Iran, whose homes have been destroyed in Mazandaran Province, and the country's Christians who have been targeted by an ongoing "campaign of harassment, arbitrary arrest and imprisonment".

In Nigeria, Christians and moderate Muslims are being attacked by terrorist factions in the north-east of the country, while in India, the victims of communal violence against Christians in Odisha in 2008 are still waiting for justice 13 years on.

CSW's Founder President, Mervyn Thomas, said there was a need to address the "severity and pervasiveness of religiously motivated violence, discrimination and intolerance in all its forms".

He called on UN member states to do more to protect religious communities from violence.

"We also recognise that with global recognition comes global responsibility to promote, protect and fulfil the right to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) for all," he said.

"Religiously motivated violence is a worryingly common violation of this fundamental human right.

"Preventing such acts and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice are critical steps in guaranteeing the full enjoyment of FoRB by all religion or belief communities."