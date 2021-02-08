UN accused of virtue signalling over tweet about women

The UN has been accused of "woke" virtue signalling after tweeting that there was "no wrong way to be a woman".

The tweet was shared by UN Women, the branch of the global intergovernmental body that works for gender equality and women's empowerment.

"There's no wrong way to be a woman. There's no wrong way to be a woman. There's no wrong way to be a woman. There's no wrong way to be a woman. There's no wrong way to be a woman. There's no wrong way to be a woman. There's no wrong way to be a woman," the tweet reads.

It has angered feminists who said it undermines the rights of women.

Baroness Nicholson, a peer in the House of Lords who has been critical of trans ideology, called the tweet a "joke".

Another Twitter responded: "I can think of one wrong way, and that's if you're a man.

"Man-pandering instead of doing your job, which is to work for the advancement of women. Women aren't in such a powerful position that they can afford to give away their few rights to men."

One Twitter user commented: "Enough of this nonsense. It's truly offensive. Women have enough to deal with without this complete nonsense."