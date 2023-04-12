UK's largest teacher's union demands schools support drag queen story time, set up LGBT spaces

(CP) A new motion from the largest teacher's union in the United Kingdom demands schools support drag queen story time to help create safe spaces for LGBT students.

During its annual conference in Harrogate, England, last week, the National Education Union passed Motion 34, titled "Raising the aspirations of LGBT+ students in our schools." The conference highlighted what it says is an apparent lack of "LGBT+ inclusive education" and spaces for students to discuss their gender or sexuality.

The motion claimed that some schools have not allowed LGBT authors to visit and that the "far right" has attacked "[c]reative initiatives" like drag queen story time.

According to the motion, the government is creating a "hostile" environment for trans-identifying people by using Section 35, which allows the UK government to stop a Scottish Parliament Bill from receiving Royal Assent, to block the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Act. The bill changed the process for obtaining a "gender recognition certificate."

The teacher's union acknowledged that some schools have "developed good practice" regarding LGBT curriculum and LGBT student spaces since the abolition of Section 28, which prohibited the promotion of homosexuality through teaching or published material. However, the motion stated that these LGBT student groups "often exist in isolation from each other."

"It is the educational duty of the union to publicly raise the aspirations, hopes and dreams of LGBT+ students and encourage all schools to set up LGBT+ spaces," the motion reads, arguing that creating spaces for these students challenges "the homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in schools."

"Initiatives like Drag Queen Story Time and inviting LGBT+ authors into schools can help challenge the heteronormative culture and curriculum that dominates Education," the conference agenda continued.

The NEU called for the executive to publicly support initiatives like drag queen story time and work with LGBT educators to build on "inclusive resources" that already exist on the online platform Mobilize and continue to expand it. In addition, the teachers union believes there should be a guidance booklet for setting up a "LGBT+ space/lunch club," believing this will encourage more schools to participate.

The NEU did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

In a Wednesday statement on the passing of Motion 34, NEU Joint General Secretary Mary Bousted believes that the push for "inclusive teaching" is necessary at a time when many young people are being "targeted online with intolerant and divisive ideas" from social media influencers like Andrew Tate.

The former professional boxer was arrested in December alongside his brother and two Romanian women on allegations of human trafficking, rape and committing the crimes of constituting an organized criminal group.

"The NEU is committed to sharing and disseminating teaching resources and strategies to help members support success and positive school experiences for all LGBT+ students, including trans and non-binary students," she stated. "Teachers need time and support to develop curriculum resources which are inclusive and representative, and such time for building a creative curriculum is in very short supply."

Bousted asserted that LGBT spaces and networks are "now more necessary," accusing the government of not doing enough to protect trans-identifying individuals.

The motion comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed concern about the content of sex education materials being taught in UK schools and ordered a review of "age-appropriate" sex education materials.

Last October, Christian parents who pulled their children out of a church-run school and claimed two boys in their sons' classes at the age of 6 were allowed to identify as girls received a commitment from the British government to reform trans-affirming policies in schools.

As CP reported in October, a report from the NHS advised doctors against encouraging minors to socially transition, proposing a more watchful approach to treating gender dysphoria in children. The report warned doctors that children who profess to identify as the opposite gender may be in the middle of a "transient phase."

"The clinical management approach should be open to exploring all developmentally appropriate options for children and young people who are experiencing gender incongruence, being mindful that this may be a transient phase, particularly for prepubertal children, and that there will be a range of pathways to support these children and young people and a range of outcomes," the proposed guidelines state.

