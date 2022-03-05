Ukrainians leaning on Psalm 31 to get them through the horror of war

Both Christians and Jews in Ukraine have been praying Psalm 31 since the Russian invasion.

A moving video compilation shows both children and adults reading the Psalm aloud, several in what appear to be basements or shelters.

One child reads the Psalm by the light of a mobile phone.

Anatoliy Raychynets, the Deputy General Secretary for the Bible Society in Ukraine, told Eternity News that he had received an unexpected message from the Chief Rabbi in Ukraine inviting Christians to join Jews in praying the Psalm.

He said the outbreak of war in his country had changed the way he reads the Psalm.

"The Chief Rabbi unexpectedly invited all us Christians and all Ukrainians to read Psalm 31 during these difficult times," he said.

"For me, as a pastor, that Psalm ... well, I read it differently now, because it's about our current situation in Ukraine.

"This ancient prayer – written several thousand years ago – now we see is so alive, is living."

Psalm 31 is a popular Psalm in times of suffering. In it, David thanks God for seeing His afflication and asks Him to protect him from his enemies.

1 In you, Lord, I have taken refuge;

let me never be put to shame;

deliver me in your righteousness.

2 Turn your ear to me,

come quickly to my rescue;

be my rock of refuge,

a strong fortress to save me.

3 Since you are my rock and my fortress,

for the sake of your name lead and guide me.

4 Keep me free from the trap that is set for me,

for you are my refuge.

5 Into your hands I commit my spirit;

deliver me, Lord, my faithful God (NIV).