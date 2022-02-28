Ukrainian president thanks Pope for prayers

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Unsplash/Fabio Fistarol)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is thankful for the support and prayers of Pope Francis.

The Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See said that Pope Francis had spoken with Zelensky by phone on Saturday. 

During the call, the Pope expressed his "deepest sorrow for the tragic events" taking place in Ukraine. 

The call followed an unprecedented surprise visit by the Pope to the Russian embassy in Rome to express his alarm over the invasion. 

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis spent over half an hour at the embassy.

"He went to express his concern over the war," Bruni said.  

On Twitter, President Zelensky thanked Pope Francis "for praying for peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire".

"The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness," he said. 

He expressed similar comments after speaking with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who has called on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine. 

President Zelensky said on Twitter, "Thank you for the warm conversation, Your All-Holiness #Bartholomew. Your words are like hands that hold us up in this difficult time.

"Ukrainians feel the spiritual support and strength of your prayers. We hope for the soonest peace." 

Most Read

  1. kyiv

    8 lessons from the Ukraine crisis

  2. pope-francis

    Pope decries war in surprise visit to Russian embassy

  3. war

    Are we on the edge of World War III?

  4. ravi-zacharias

    RZIM responds to report claiming nearly $1m was spent defending Ravi Zacharias against sexual misconduct allegations

  5. ukraine

    Christian response to Ukraine crisis 'must be rooted in prayer', say Archbishops

  6. sr-catherine-wybourne

    Tributes pour in for Digitalnun

  7. china

    China: new law makes online church meetings illegal

More News

  1. kyiv

    How can we pray for Ukraine?

  2. kyiv

    Four things Christians must do as war returns to Europe

  3. cat-etherington

    Learning to forgive my husband's porn use

  4. ravi-zacharias

    RZIM responds to report claiming nearly $1m was spent defending Ravi Zacharias against sexual misconduct allegations

  5. covid

    Is living with Covid any life at all?

  6. nightbirde

    Christian singer who won the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell dies of cancer aged 31