Ukrainian Orthodox Church refuses to leave historic Kyiv monastery

Clergy from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) are defying an order from the Ukrainian government to leave a historic monastery in Kyiv.

The Pechersk Lavra is occupied by the UOC but owned by the Ukrainian government.

Although the UOC split from the Russian Orthodox Church after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, the Ukrainian government suspects that some of the clergy are collaborating with Moscow.

The monks were supposed to vacate the 11th century monastery on Wednesday.

Ahead of the eviction deadline, Pope Francis called on "the warring parties" in Ukraine "to respect religious sites".

Over the weekend, Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill, who has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, called on the international community and religious leaders to "make every effort to prevent the forced closure of the monastery, which will lead to a violation of the rights of millions of Ukrainian believers".

Metropolitan Clement, head of the UOC press office, told the BBC that there were "no legal grounds" for their eviction from the monastery.

"If the government forces us to do it illegally, it's called totalitarianism," he said.

"We don't need such a state or government. We have the constitution and laws. We don't accept other methods."