UK government being sued for legal recognition of 'non-binary'

The UK government is being sued by an American IT worker living in the UK for legal recognition as 'non-binary'.

Ryan Castellucci is biologically male but does not identify as male or female and has had surgery to create a "fully functional" vagina, the Daily Mail reports.

At present, the UK does not give legal recognition to non-binary as a gender identity, and Gender Recognition Certificates (GRC) only recognise sex changes to male or female.

According to the Daily Mail, Castellucci's case is being heard by the Family Court and the UK government is resisting.

In a witness statement to the Family Court, Castellucci said it was "striking and profoundly upsetting that I do not know how my gender would be recorded on my death certificate".

"In the current state of affairs, I don't even know as a matter of law what my legal gender is in the UK," said the IT worker.