Tried everything and still feel like something's missing?

"Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father's will. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows." Matthew 10:29-31

The Lord knows that you face so many struggles in your life. You share some of it with your friends and family. Some pain is so deep down in your heart that even your dear ones don't know about it. In some cases you are not even aware why you are hurting.

Our Lord Jesus knew you before you were formed in your mother's womb, and set you apart. When you come to the Lord's presence, the Lord sees your pain and heals it and then fills that emptiness.

You might be wondering, Oh, where did this trouble go?

Where did this pain go? How did it leave?

While reading this, you may have certain kinds of questions in your heart. But the Lord is answering you now

The Lord gives you this word: God is so mindful of you and he thinks about you all the time. God knows what you have been through, the battles you have come across in your life, he knows every emotion you've felt and the deepest desires of your heart.

At times, you may wonder, does anybody care for me? Do they even think about me? Do they think about my troubles, about my scars? Remember, there's one person who really cares and thinks about you all the time - day and night.

He is your always and forever.

The LORD has been mindful of us; He will bless us

- Psalms 115:12

His thoughts are around you, He loves you, He cares for you, He comforts you, even when you don't realise or acknowledge it.

The Bible says in Psalms 139:17-18:

How precious to me are your thoughts,God!

How vast is the sum of them

Were I to count them,

they would outnumber the grains of sand—

When I awake, I am still with you.

We spend a lot of time in our lives trying to find happiness and peace. You can try everything from taking a spa day or a vacation in nature or partying. But when that's over, you will find yourself back in the same place feeling like something is missing.

When you get back to that old circle, just remember Jesus is so mindful of you, He loves you, and He cares for you.

There's nothing else that He thinks about other than you. The only thing that you need to do is have faith and believe that Jesus is there with you. The Bible says in Matthew 24:35, "Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away."

