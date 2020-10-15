Tributes pour in for 'delightful' Christian blogger and children killed in car crash tragedy

Staff writer

Zoe Powell, her husband Josh and their four children

There has been an outpouring of prayer following the tragic death of a Christian blogger and three of her children in a horrific car crash this week. 

Zoe Powell, 29, was killed with three of her children, Phoebe, 8, Amelia, 4, and Simeon, 6, when their Subaru collided with a lorry in Oxford on Monday night. 

Her husband Josh and 18-month-old daughter Penelope survived the crash but remain in a critical condition in hospital. 

The family attended church in Chinnor, Oxfordshire, where they lived. 

Rev Dr Jacky Barr, from St Andrew's, Chinnor, said: "They were just a delightful family. The children were always very engaging.

"They were just a lovely family, they really were.

"This has come as such a shock and loss to us all in the area."

Zoe was a talented artist and had just announced her Renew collection of cards and prints. 

A Justgiving page set up to raise £1,000 for Josh and Penelope has surpassed £50,000. 

