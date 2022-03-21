Trial of suspect in murder of David Amess begins

The alleged suspect in the murder of Catholic MP Sir David Amess is due to go on trial on Monday.

The trial of Ali Harbi Ali, 26, from north London, will take place over three weeks at the Old Bailey.

Ali denies fatally stabbing Sir David, the Conservative MP for Southend West, on October 15.

He also denies preparing for terrorist acts between May 1, 2019 and September 28, 2021.

Sir David died after being stabbed multiple times as he met members of the public inside a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Ali was detained in connection with the murder under terrorism legislation.

He is accused of taking a train from London on the day of the attack and stabbing Sir David with a large knife inside Belfairs Methodist Church.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said: "As far as the Crown is concerned we are ready for the trial, having met the ambitious timetable on time."