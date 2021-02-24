Transgenderism should not become a 'no-go area for public debate', says Scottish Church leader

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash)

Changes to Scotland's hate crime laws must include protections for "robust disagreement" on the issue of transgenderism, an evangelical leader has said.

Andy Hunter, head of the Fellowship of Independent Evangelical Churches (FIEC) in Scotland, said that people should have the "freedom to publicly discuss and criticise religious beliefs, sexual orientations and transgender policies (including protecting the belief in the immutability of biological sex)". 

His comments were made in a submission to the Justice Committee, which is fielding responses from the public on the Scottish Government's controversial Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill. 

If passed, the Bill will make "stirring up hatred" an offence, a move that has been strongly criticised by a wide range of groups, including Churches and Christian organisations, lawyers, the BBC, actors, comedians and the police. 

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf has said that "criticism, including very robust criticism, is in itself not a matter for prosecution under this Bill" but his assurances have failed to quell concerns over the wording, which critics say is vague and may result in traditional views on transgenderism falling foul of the law. 

Hunter said the Bill was "unnecessary" and "threatens much more than it protects", as he called "robust and detailed freedom of speech protections" for all groups "without favouritism". 

Calling the Bill's current free speech protections "inconsistent", he questioned why it contained detailed provisions for criticism of religion but not for sexuality or gender fluidity. 

"Such a discrepancy will result in certain beliefs and practices being open to discussion and criticism in ways that others will not," he warned.

"The need for clear detail ... is especially needed in regard to transgender issues," he continued.

"As noted in previous submissions, transgender identity is a subject of enormous consequence for our society (especially for women and children).

"It's therefore vital that it should not, in effect, become a no-go area for public debate and comment, including robust disagreement.

"We therefore ask that the Freedom of Speech protections, are at the very least, consistent in their detail as applied to all the categories contained in the proposed Amendments." 

Elsewhere, Hunter spoke of a "worrying lack of definition" to clearly distinguish 'discussion and criticism' from 'hate speech'.

"In our increasingly fragmented society populated by multiple narrow interest groups, what one person regards as 'reasonable' may differ widely from another. In such a scenario, it will not be free speech that wins but the more socially powerful," he said.

"Indeed this likely imbalance of power will be all the more prejudicial to those who actually believe in free speech – as they will be less likely to wish to silence or seek sanctions against those who disagree with them."

Most Read

  1. bill-hybels

    Bill Hybels' daughter apologises for silence after sexual misconduct allegations

  2. forgiveness

    Are we preaching the wrong gospel for today's world?

  3. when-harry-became-sally

    Amazon accused of censorship after removing Christian philosopher's trans critical book

  4. is-a-mormon-a-christian-ravi-zacharias-shares-a-few-thoughts-on-mormonism

    The infinite human capacity to deceive ourselves and then rationalize it

  5. pub

    £10,000 fine for church gathering in pub car park

  6. bible

    Reading the Bible has given Christians hope during the pandemic - survey

  7. church-of-england

    Church of England to review church guidance after PM's re-opening roadmap

More News

  1. bible

    Reading the Bible has given Christians hope during the pandemic - survey

  2. pub

    £10,000 fine for church gathering in pub car park

  3. grace-cards-and-books

    Christian shop owners fined £17,000 for staying open during lockdown

  4. illness

    The sad case of RS: Whatever happened to the sanctity of life?

  5. pastor-james-coates

    Canada detains pastor for defying Covid-19 restrictions with in-person services

  6. bible

    How can we reach the 3 billion who have never heard of Jesus?