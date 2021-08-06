Trafficking victims need more tailored support - CARE

Trafficking victims in Northern Ireland need more ongoing support, says CARE.

The warning from the Christian advocacy group follows the release of government figures showing a staggering 750% increase in human trafficking cases in Northern Ireland reported to the Home Office in the last eight years.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the figures could reflect growing awareness of the problem.

"The greater number of referrals in the last three years is not necessarily indicative of an increase in the prevalence of the crime," she said.

"It may be influenced by factors such as increased awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking, and improved identification by statutory bodies of potential victims, which is to be welcomed."

Responding to the figures, CARE NI, which works closely with MLAs on human trafficking, said more tailored support was needed for victims.

Lauren Agnew, Human Trafficking Officer for CARE for NI, is calling for more work to be done to identify victims and ensure that they receive ongoing support.

"These alarming new figures help to illustrate the problem of human trafficking and modern slavery in Northern Ireland," she said.

"However, the true scale of the problem is still not properly quantified. These crimes largely go unseen and undetected. We must continue to invest in awareness-raising and training of key stakeholders to ensure that more victims are identified in the years ahead."

Agnew said there needed to be a "key focus" on ensuring a "stable pathway to recovery" for victims so that they can "begin to rebuild their lives following their escape from modern slavery".

"This must include support for confirmed victims of modern slavery and human trafficking after they exit the referral process," she went on.

"We call on MLAs to ensure that victims receive greater assistance and support in accessing safe accommodation, welfare benefits, healthcare, counselling, and work."