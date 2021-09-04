Toolkit helps churches support Afghan refugees

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash)

A toolkit has been put together by the Church of England with information for churches on how they can welcome people resettling in the UK from Afghanistan.

The toolkit has been put together by the Church's Mission and Public Affairs team and offers helpful advice around community sponsorship, prayer and advocacy. 

The team said they had been overwhelmed by messages from churches and individuals concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and asking what they could do to help. 

In a foreword to the toolkit, the Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, the Church of England's Lead Bishop for Refugees and Asylum, outlined the support churches could provide not only to new arrivals but those already in Britain awaiting the outcome of asylum bids.

"The challenge for the whole nation is to welcome these families and help them build new lives here in the United Kingdom," he said. 

"Alongside this is the reality that there are thousands of Afghan citizens already here and stuck in the asylum system awaiting a response to their claim.

"God's call on God's people has always been to welcome the stranger and help provide for them.

"So here is a fresh opportunity to live out this calling. It has to be very practical; hence this toolkit.

"It is not a quick short-term response that is most needed but a willingness to befriend families and support them for the long haul.

"It is also a call to stand up for justice and advocate for the most vulnerable."

The UK has promised to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees. 

On Friday the government announced it would be giving £30m in aid to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries, where many others have fled. 

The Church of England already has experience in welcoming refugees to Britain as a longstanding supporter of the government's Community Sponsorship scheme that was created in 2016 to welcome Syrian refugees.

Most Read

  1. bleeding-for-jesus

    Book delves into John Smyth abuse, critics say it's inaccurate

  2. covid-19

    Vaccine passports for church?

  3. bible

    President Biden and Isaiah 6: it's not really about 'Here am I, send me'

  4. ram

    What is Rosh Hashanah?

  5. baby

    When it's no longer alright to defend life

  6. trump

    In 2020, white churchgoers favoured Trump, religious 'nones' Biden - study

  7. hospital

    Doctors involved in euthanasia experience 'deep distress'

More News

  1. covid-19

    Vaccine passports for church?

  2. hospital

    Doctors involved in euthanasia experience 'deep distress'

  3. baby

    When it's no longer alright to defend life

  4. stephen-lawrence

    Policing, society and race 22 years after the Macpherson Inquiry

  5. church-of-england

    Church of England to digitally map all 19,000 of its churchyards

  6. stonewall

    Government departments, educational establishments and even, God help us, the Church need to sever all links with Stonewall