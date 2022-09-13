Thousands queue through the night to see Queen in Scottish cathedral

Thousands of people lined the streets of Edinburgh through the night to see the Queen's coffin as it rests at St Giles' Cathedral.

The historic 12th century cathedral has been open to the public since 5pm on Monday to allow people to pay their respects before the coffin begins its journey to London later today.

Last night, the Queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward, performed the Vigil of the Princes, standing guard at the coffin for 10 minutes.

Princess Anne was the first woman to do so and all four kept their eyes to the ground as people filed past.

A service of thanksgiving was held in the cathedral yesterday and attended by King Charles III, the Queen Consort, Prime Minister Liz Truss, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and political and religious leaders.

This followed a procession of the coffin through the Scottish capital from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's offiicial residence in Scotland, to the cathedral.

Thousands lined the route along the Royal Mile to watch the Queen's coffin be taken to the cathedral as Her Majesty's children walked in solemn procession behind.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until 5pm today when it will be taken to Edinburgh Airport and flown to RAF Northolt near London before being transported to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the Queen's coffin will be borne on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service.

Queues are already forming along the banks of the Thames to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall over five days starting on Wednesday at 5pm.

Her state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey.