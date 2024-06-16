Thousands hear Franklin Graham preach in Birmingham

Over 8,000 people travelled from around the UK to hear Franklin Graham preach in Birmingham on Saturday night.

It was the American evangelist's first time in the Midlands, with his visit coming forty years since his late father, Billy Graham, preached the Gospel in nearby Villa Park.

"Jesus Christ is not dead. He's alive and he's here tonight," said Graham to cheers and applause inside the Birmingham Resorts World Arena.

Graham is back in the UK to continue his God Loves You Tour, with another night coming up in Glasgow on 22 June.

His thoughts turning momentarily to his father, who preached many times in the UK, Graham said, "I miss him and every time I come to this country I think of him because he loved this nation, he loved the people of this country."

Birmingham was one of the eight cities that Graham had originally planned to visit in 2020, but it was postponed due to legal action against seven venues that cancelled their legally binding contracts. The tour was eventually able to go ahead after the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association took successful legal action against the venues.

Last night, Graham preached from Luke 19, which tells the story of the salvation of Zacchaeus, a wealthy chief tax collector who put his faith in Christ and vowed to pay back fourfold anyone he had robbed.

The event was prayerfully supported by 500 churches around the UK, with worship led by Michael W Smith and former Hillsong worship leader Taya.

Graham heads to Glasgow next weekend and will be in London in 2025 for another stop on his God Loves You Tour. More details can be found at https://godlovesyoutour.org.uk/