Thoughts from a bride-to-be

I am one month away from marrying the love of my life and stepping into an entirely new season of this big adventure God has blessed me so beautifully with.

As a bride-to-be, I have learnt so much during this wedding season, especially how to take each moment and slow it down in order not to rush it. I have also learnt just how important it is to appreciate every single aspect of the season I am in and how to adapt to the new and exciting season(s) ahead of me.

This past year has been a whirlwind of events, emotions, and everything in between as my family have gone from celebrating engagements, to elections, to new business endeavours, to proposals and more engagements, to weddings, graduations, new jobs, and then finally my wedding and then Christmas. Talk about the wonderful busyness of life!

Every single one of these events so far has been an amazing experience. As each event has come and gone, I have been able to witness God's promises play out and see how they completely transformed and blessed the recipients of these fulfilled promises.

Amidst the excitement of it all, and patiently waiting for my big day to arrive, getting married is a huge deal, and there are a lot of changes, emotions, challenges, and revelations that occur during this time.

Realisation one

Take the time to enjoy every single season and moment of your life.

This realisation seems simple, but to stop and take time to enjoy, appreciate, and soak up these moments is a gift in itself.

From what started as a simple prayer asking God to reveal my future husband, to a wedding season that I will never forget, it is an incredible thing to take a step back and observe this whirlwind of a change through a different lens.

I have had countless moments where I have had to stop and take a moment to breathe and look around me at what is going on. These moments are fleeting, but they are so important to me, as I can now remember the scents, the sounds, the feelings, and the thoughts from that exact moment in time.

Leading up to my wedding day, I have had the same piece of advice given to me multiple times:

"Slow it down, and take time to soak in the moment. This time goes so fast, so enjoy every single moment of it while it lasts."

I, being the sentimental person I am, took this advice straight to heart, as I knew I didn't want to miss a single second of this much anticipated season.

Ecclesiastes chapter three verse one says, 'For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.'

At my engagement party, I sprayed my wedding perfume on my wrist and every now and then I would stop and smell the perfume and look around the room at the guests talking and laughing, my fiancé enjoying the moment, and everything in between. Now when I smell that perfume it will remind me of this season, and with it, all the memories that I will cherish for life.

An important aspect of enjoying the moments and seasons we are in is reflecting on the little things as time goes by. This year has come and almost gone faster than I thought it would, and although it has been an exciting year, I am so glad I reminded myself to slow down and spend time taking in my surroundings.

Realisation two

Do not let stress be an overbearing burden on your joy.

This realisation, again, seems like common sense, but it is so easy to fall into the trap of stressing before the blessing. When this happens, the stress tends to dwell longer than the happiness procured.

There have been so many times where I could have easily let myself get distracted or not enjoy the moment due to stress or other things going on around me, but because I deliberately took time to focus on the moment and remain joyful, I am now able to cherish those memories and reflect fondly on those moments leading up to my wedding.

When you are experiencing a moment in time that seems stressful, but you know it should be memorable, take the time to slow things down, ponder on the moment and look around you at what is going on.

Find things to be happy about. Focus on the beautiful things, the things that you enjoy about this moment, and things that make it more meaningful.

Philippians chapter four verse eight says, "Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."

Realisation three

It is okay for things to change.

As I prepare for this new season as a wife married to the man of my dreams, I can't help but reflect on my life up until now and what I have accomplished, the people I have met along the way, what I have learned, and how much I have grown over the years.

I know­—sentimentality may not be everyone's cup of tea, but I certainly appreciate my reflection time as it gives me time to thank God for all He has done in my life leading up to this moment. For keeping me safe, for giving me a wonderful and supportive family, for creating this man and placing him in my life to eventually become my husband, and for all the precious memories of my homelife and childhood that I will cherish forever.

Joshua chapter one verse nine says, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

Though I am not very good with change, I openly embrace this new adventure, because I know that God has designed it perfectly for us in this moment. He has led me to this day for a reason and through my prayers and petitions to God all these years, He has graciously blessed me with a life full of hope and a wonderful future ahead of me.

Jeremiah chapter 29 verse 11 says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

So from this bride-to-be about to step into her new season as a wife, may all the glory go to God, because each and every step of my life has been a reflection of all the tear-filled and wholehearted prayers that have been answered ever so lovingly by my gracious God.

Isaiah chapter 54 verse 10 says, 'Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed," says the Lord, who has compassion on you.'