'This is spiritual warfare,' says Denzel Washington

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington sees his Christian faith as underpinning everything he does in life.

The Flight actor talked about his faith during an interview with The New York Times for his latest movie, Macbeth.

He revealed how his work is not just a job and that he sees a bigger purpose in it.

"What I do, what I make, what I made — all of that — is that going to help me on the last day of my life? It's about, Who have you lifted up? Who have we made better?" he said.

He brought up a promise he made to his late mother that he would "honour her and God".

It's not something he takes lightly.

"This is spiritual warfare. So, I'm not looking at it from an earthly perspective. If you don't have a spiritual anchor you'll be easily blown by the wind and you'll be led to depression," he said.

During the interview, his thoughts turned to the life hereafter and his desire to go to Heaven.

"There are going to be two lines, the long line and the short line, and I'm interested in being in the short line," he said.

The actor also warned about the dangers of self-centredness and celebrity.

"The enemy is the inner me," he continued. "The Bible says in the last days — I don't know if it's the last days, it's not my place to know — but it says we'll be lovers of ourselves," he said.

"The number one photograph today is a selfie, 'Oh, me at the protest.' 'Me with the fire.' 'Follow me.' 'Listen to me'.

"We're living in a time where people are willing to do anything to get followed."