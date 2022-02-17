Things are only getting 'worse' for Pakistan's Christians after young man killed

Jennifer Lee

St Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi, Pakistan.(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A 25-year-old man was killed in Pakistan after being set upon by a mob of extremists, human rights groups have said.

Pervez Masih, a married game shop owner, died as a result of injuries sustained in the attack in Lahore on Monday.

An incident report filed by his uncle said that he had been targeted by a mob of around 200 people. 

Locals told the Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS), a Christian charity supporting Pakistani Christians, that his death followed an attack on his brother the previous day. 

They said the attack on his brother had been reported to the police and that Masih's death could have been prevented if the police had heeded their appeals for protection. 

They also said that although police had reached the scene of the attack on Masih, officers were unable to stop his death. 

Local human rights activist Samson Salamat said the attack had sent the message that Christians in Pakistan "are nothing".

"They can kill us any time, even in the presence of police," he said.

According to human rights group International Christian Concern (ICC), police claimed they were stretched thin because they had to cover the Pakistan Super League cricket matches. 

ICC said the police response highlighted "how inconsequential violence against Christians is in Pakistan".

It warned of increasingly violent persecution against Christians in the country after two pastors were recently attacked by unknown assailants on a motorbike as they returned from a church service. One of the pastors was killed instantly, while the other was treated for gunshot wounds. 

ICC said Pakistan was failing to protect minority faith groups.

"The situation continues to get worse for Christians living in the country," it said.

"In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on minorities and their places of worship."

Most Read

  1. coptic-christians-beheading-in-2015

    Martyrdom of 21 Christians in Libya must never be forgotten, says peer

  2. therapy

    Even unsuccessful 'conversion therapy' isn't harmful

  3. finnish-parliamentarian-pivi-rsnen

    Trial of Finnish MP targets public expressions of faith

  4. st-marys-south-creake

    Stepping into Britain's ancient churches

  5. satancon

    Christians protest 3-day SatanCon

  6. london

    Justin Welby has doubts about Covid church closures

  7. food

    On Buffet Christianity

More News

  1. valentines-day

    Who is the Valentine behind Valentine's Day?

  2. st-marys-south-creake

    Stepping into Britain's ancient churches

  3. therapy

    Even unsuccessful 'conversion therapy' isn't harmful

  4. pastor-raymond-koh

    The long road to justice for Raymond Koh

  5. science

    Alister McGrath on the limits of science and atheism

  6. bible

    Christians are facing 'intolerable' levels of persecution