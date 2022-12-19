'There's always a way forward,' says Welby on rift in royal family

Chris Ward

Justin Welby delivering the sermon at the Queen's state funeral.(Photo: BBC)

The Archbishop of Canterbury is optimistic that the royal family and the Sussexes will reconcile in the future. 

Archbishop Justin Welby offered his thoughts about the breakdown in relations during an appearance on BBC's Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg. 

The Archbishop noted that because of his role in officiating at the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he "can't really comment on it". 

"There's sort of pastoral confidentiality," he said. 

He did however say that as a Christian, reconciliation was always possible, although he suggested that the timing had to be right. 

"There's always a way forward, but it has to be at the right time," he said.

"And, as a Christian, I live in the belief that forgiveness comes from God through Jesus Christ and that God, particularly at this time of the year, God breaks into the world to open the way to forgiveness through the Christ channel.

"But the way we welcome that opportunity is different for everyone. And there has to be a right time."

His appearance on Kuenssberg's show came in the same week that the Harry & Meghan docuseries aired on Netflix making a number of stinging claims about members of the royal family.

Prince Harry claimed that his father, King Charles III, lied during Megxit talks and that his brother, Prince William screamed at him in front of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Some media reports quote unnamed sources as saying that the relationship between the two princes is now beyond repair.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have refused to comment on the documentary. 

