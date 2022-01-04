'There is great wisdom in the teaching of Jesus', says Elon Musk

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk isn't a Christian but he has a lot of respect for Jesus' teachings.

The billionaire entrepreneur shared his views on Jesus during an interview for a recent episode of the Babylon Bee podcast.

Before the light-hearted interview closed out, Musk was invited to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior at which point he pointed out that it was a Sunday.

"How come we're doing the show on a Sunday? Why aren't you heathens in church?" Musk joked.

"God said don't work on Sundays ... You guys are going straight to Hell for this one."

Responding to their invitation, Musk concentrated his answer on the teachings of Jesus.

"I agree with the principles that Jesus advocated and there is great wisdom in the teaching of Jesus and I agree with those teachings," he said.

"Things like turn the other cheek are very important, as opposed to an eye for an eye. An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind."

He went on to share that he was more aligned with Spinoza's pantheistic view of God.

"As Einstein would say, 'I believe in the God of Spinoza,'" he said, referencing Einstein's belief "in Spinoza's God who reveals himself in the orderly harmony of what exists, not in a God who concerns himself with fates and actions of human beings".

Musk added, "But hey, if Jesus is saving people, I mean, I won't stand in His way. Sure, I'll be saved. Why not?"

In response, the Babylon Bee hosts said, "I think he just said yes - we got him," and asked if he wanted to get baptized, but Musk clarified that he was already baptized when he was a baby.