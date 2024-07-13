There are good reasons to be concerned about where our nation is headed under Labour

In an interview with Beth Rigby of Sky News some three weeks before the General Election, in answer to a question about his support for Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir Starmer said, 'I backed Jeremy Corbyn in 2019 because I thought he would lose.'

As context, it will no doubt be remembered that this is the man who, as soon as he became leader, rejected his predecessor's far-left extremism and pledged to purge the party of anti-Semitism, as part of which he then suspended Corbyn for anti-Semitic remarks, and subsequently refused to allow him back into the party.

'So what?' you might say; Starmer was just being a politician! But this is a man who, by his own admission, says whatever he thinks will best serve the moment. In other words, he says what best serves his own interests, which can only undermine his trustworthiness.

So, given Labour's recent landslide victory, what can we now realistically expect from the new government? Starmer has been loud in his claims to have purged the party of anti-Semitism and has vowed never to let it take hold of the party again. Really? In the run-up to the election, the country saw an eruption of anger among Muslim voters over Labour's apparent 'failure' to back Palestinians in the war in Gaza.

Traditionally, Labour has relied on the backing of Muslim and other minority groups, which together have made up around 10 per cent of their core vote. But this time, enraged at what they saw as a failure to support Palestinian interests, local Muslim communities fielded their own pro-Gaza candidates - and it had an effect. The Labour vote was not just severely dented across the country in towns where 10 per cent of the population identify as Muslim, but Labour actually lost four of what up to then had been considered 'safe' seats.

A worrying development, however you look at it, and Starmer's response has been swift. From maintaining Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas aggression, he started to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and is reportedly now considering recognition of Palestine as an independent state, even if the US and Israel don't.

The shift in emphasis has been reinforced by several of the new Government's ministerial appointments, such as that of Shabana Mahmood as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. Ms Mahmood is not just a new MP, but also a vehement advocate for Palestine, committed to rebuilding relations with Muslim voters.

Starmer's wife is of course Jewish, and it is to be hoped he will continue his stand against anti-Semitism within Labour – but, counterpointed against this, the Prime Minister is also trying now to win back the Muslim vote, and it is perhaps not unreasonable to say: watch this space.

Other policies now emerging, and unrelated to Palestine, seem to indicate a similar equivocal approach. For example, Bridget Phillipson, the new Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities, has made much of her commitment to recruit 6,500 new teachers and put education back at the top of the agenda. But she has also expressed support for transgender rights, and has refused to commit to implementation of the new guidance put forward by the last government, that would ban the scientifically inaccurate and damaging teaching of gender identity in schools. Previously, she is on record as saying that trans women with penises can use female-only spaces, and is a champion of trans rights.

This is an approach shared by Anneliese Dobbs, the newly appointed Minister of State for Women and Equalities, who will no doubt be working closely with Ms Phillipson to fulfil Labour's pledge to 'modernise, simplify, and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law to a new process'. Despite protests from Christian and women's groups, the two together have been given responsibility for overseeing implementation of a full trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy.

There are similar concerns in relation to Labour's position on life issues. Starmer has already committed to supporting the legalisation of assisted 'dying', reasserting his promise to allow a free vote when the anticipated bill comes before Parliament. And, despite the fact one in three women in the UK support a reduction of the current time limit for abortion, it would seem that we can expect a similar approach to the legalisation of abortion up to birth. Diana Johnson, who earlier this year attempted to hijack the Criminal Justice Bill to introduce amendments that would have allowed abortion up to birth and sex-selective abortion, has now been appointed Home Secretary, and will doubtless at some point use her position to put forward new legislative proposals that will make killing the unborn an inalienable 'human right'.

On top of all this, it now emerges that half the cabinet, including Sir Keir himself, are overtly atheist, choosing, along with 40 per cent of their colleagues, to make a secular affirmation rather than take the religious oath, when they were sworn into the Commons. Of course, they are entitled to do this. However, as headlined in The Times, we have just elected the most godless Parliament in our history.

But what of the economy and national defence? In their manifesto Labour pledged not to raise income tax or national insurance, but the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said that to meet its fiscal targets, the new government will be compelled either to cut spending or raise taxes. As part of which, there are already rumours of tax being levied on state pensions, increases on Capital Gains tax, and the introduction of a 'wealth' tax. There are also plans to tax private schools, and it already looks as if many will be forced to close. So, has the government been entirely honest, and what more should we expect?

There are also concerns over national defence. Military analysts warn that, globally, we are facing a situation where war could be imminent – for which the UK is unprepared. To counter the threat, Starmer has launched a major review into the military and has pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent. All of which is good, but he has so far failed to provide a date or timeline for implementation.

In the wake of the election, some have been talking enthusiastically about a new start and a sense of hope. But in the current cultural climate, such optimism appears misplaced. Our new government is secularist and will pursue a far-left agenda which will, without doubt, bring challenges. Christians should prepare.