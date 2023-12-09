The tension and hope of Advent

I've got my Christmas tree, I've done the Dad thing of going up a ladder and putting sparkly lights on the outside of our house, and we have – as a family – decided that it is now acceptable to watch Christmas films. We've already had weeks of tedious controversy over the content of the Christmas adverts for various large businesses ... and then over the weekend, we had a deluge of incredibly festive weather that brought with it chaos and hardship to many of my communities in Cumbria. A reminder that some things can look romantic, thrilling and magical at first sight, but be less so in reality ...

Advent is thrilling, but what it points us to, is a reality that is epic beyond measure. It's a story rooted in eye witness testimony. Here we are talking about hard history, not a feel good festive fable.

And what better way to mark this reality, than to have an advent calendar offering us indulgent treats behind each door, ranging – depending on your budget - from chocolate to Lego, and from whisky to perfume.

Of course, the massive Christmas build-up is all a way of maximising the profits of a hugely commercial and secular festival. But as Christians focusing on the coming of Christ, we can use this time to reflect on the importance of the Advent period itself and as an opportunity to share the truth about Jesus.

Advent is a season where we are called to be alert and watchful in prayer and expectation.

We recall the moment when God entered personally into his messy, sinful world – his beautiful creation that had been turned upside down by hate and greed and human selfishness – and He began to turn it back the right way up.

Our hope lies in the promise that the helpless baby laid in the animal trough will one day return in glorious triumph, to judge and restore all things. In the words of Revelation 21:4: "He will wipe every tear from (our) eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." A reminder that we worship that baby but we don't leave him in that manger, we follow him all the way to the cross and beyond.

So we look forward with joy to the fulfilment of His new order. But we also feel the tension between the promise and the present reality of our fallen world. Our news continues to be full of war, famine, death and destruction.

And this year this tension is especially painful: the very place in which Jesus was born and from which this great hope of peace sprang – the Middle East – is caught up in the most appalling conflict that shows no sign of ending soon.

How do we reconcile the fact of Jesus' birth and the promise of restoration, with the brokenness all around us?

Well, I've spoken in recent weeks about the idea of lament as part of our response to injustice and horror; the idea that Jesus can take our wordless groans and our audible cries and turn them into action. He invites us to take part in his process of bringing justice and peace. He wants us to act as his hands and feet to combat injustice and despair.

Often we just take small steps, using what he has given us to work for change, in the communities where he has placed us. But every small step pierces another pinprick of light into the darkness.

At the first Christmas, the dazzling brightness of the angels on the hillside hinted at the vast potential of the light contained within this tiny baby, born into a dark corner of the ancient world, to a people living under Roman occupation.

The hope that we hold onto today is that the darkness we still see around us will be shattered and banished forever.

So let's try and grasp that as we enter the Advent season, and let's pray together one of the Church of England's Advent prayers:

"Come to your Church as Lord and judge.

Help us to live in the light of your coming

and give us a longing for your kingdom.

Come to your world as King of the nations.

Before you rulers will stand in silence.

Come to the suffering as Saviour and comforter.

Break into our lives,

where we struggle with sickness and distress,

and set us free to serve you for ever.

Maranatha:

Amen. Come, Lord Jesus."

Tim Farron has been the Member of Parliament for Westmorland and Lonsdale since 2005, and served as the Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party from 2015 to 2017.Tim is also the host of Premier's 'A Mucky Business' podcast. His new book A Mucky Business: Why Christians should get involved in politics is published in November.