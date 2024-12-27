The problem with the King's Gospel

In a year when the Archbishop of Canterbury was forced to resign, and with continued decline in attendances in the Church of England and yet more scandals, I listened with interest to the titular head of that Church, King Charles, giving his Christmas message. Would he speak of the real challenges the Church and society are facing? Would he offer some kind of meaty message, rather than the saccharine sap we are so used to hearing? Would his message stimulate thought or provide hope to those who are in great need of it?

Sadly the message was largely the same moralistic, do it yourself, multifaith religion – with rightful tributes being paid to servicemen and women, volunteers and doctors and nurses. As the head of the Church of England you might have expected the King to offer a little bit more specifically Christian comment, but this was basic humanist doctrine, tinged with a splash of religiosity which I suspect would satisfy no one who actually listened to what was being said.

To be fair, King Charles is nothing if not consistent. His Christmas message this year was similar to the one I commented on two years ago and his Thought for the Day delivered at Christmas 2016.

However there were some differences. This was only the third time in 100 years that the talk was not recorded in a royal residence. The fact that it took place in a former hospital chapel was particularly poignant given the King's own cancer issues, and that of his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

He was surely right to reflect on the 80th anniversary of D-Day – but I am always a little uneasy at the simplistic view of war which is so often espoused on these occasions. I'm sure there were many soldiers, sailors and airmen who did 'give of themselves so courageously' and who do serve as 'an example of service and selflessness'. But not all. Servicemen and women did not have a choice. They were conscripted. Implying that these men and women were volunteers who sacrificed themselves for our greater good is not quite the whole truth. Many would have felt as though they were the sacrifice.

Another difficulty within the speech was how out of touch it was in some areas. Not least when he stated that "During previous commemorations we were able to console ourselves with the thought that these tragic events seldom happen in the modern era.

"But, on this Christmas Day, we cannot help but think of those for whom the devastating effects of conflict – in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere – pose a daily threat to so many people's lives and livelihoods."

The problem with this is that during previous commemorations there were wars and violence in many parts of the world. It is true that there was no World War 3, nor a major war in Europe involving the great powers until the Russia/Ukraine war – but conflict has been, and continues to be, part of human existence.

But how are we to overcome that conflict? The King suddenly brought in the Gospel – but it was a very different Gospel to the one Jesus taught. Take for example this statement: "We also think of the humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to bring vital relief. After all, the Gospels speak so vividly of conflict and teach the values with which we can overcome it."

But that is not what the Gospels do – although it may be part of their fruit. They do not provide us with a moralistic tale telling us that we can defeat violence by being nice to each other and giving 'peace a chance'. The Good News is about how Jesus came to earth to save his people from their sins. He was born to die – not born to set us an example for 21st century 'values'.

The King's misunderstanding of the Gospel continued: "The example that Jesus gave us is timeless and universal. It is to enter the world of those who suffer, to make a difference to their lives and so bring hope where there is despair."

There is of course an element of truth in that – as there is in most errors. Of course, we should want to help the suffering and bring hope where there is despair. But what hope can we offer? It must be the hope of the Gospel. The hope of Christ himself. Christ came to give us eternal life, to deal with our sins, not just to be a kind of divine Hallmark card for humanity.

The Jesus that the King was speaking about is also the one who said that he is " the way, the truth and the life" (John 14:6). King Charles thinks that he got that wrong – and would much prefer it if he had said 'I am a way, a truth and a life' amongst many others.

"That is the heart of the Nativity Story, and we can hear its beat in the belief of all the great faiths in the love and mercy of God in times of joy and of suffering, calling us to bring light where there is darkness," he said.

But again, Jesus said that he is the light. The reality is that the 'religions of mankind' are part of the great darkness engulfing the world – and bringing so much conflict into it. Christians are to flee from idolatry and false religion, not embrace it – and not demean Christ by putting him up on the mantelpiece with our many other gods. "Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved" (Acts 4:12).

Instead of the Gospel of Christ the King offered the truisms of those whose faith is that all faiths are fundamentally the same. But he also added a political edge: "Diversity of culture, ethnicity and faith provides strength not weakness." That is not self-evidently true. There is in fact considerable evidence that while diversity is a good thing, too much of a good thing can be harmful. The recent problems in Europe and the UK are not caused by a lack of diversity, but by a lack of a cohesive culture throughout society. Having given up the roots of Christianity, our cultural elites want to keep its fruits – and that is proving as fanciful and unlikely as their theology.

The political commentary continued when the King gave a rather political statement with a somewhat simplistic analysis of the problems that arose in the UK after the murder of the Stockport girls.

"I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair. To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all."

Again, it's a neat soundbite but like most soundbites, it is superficial, lacks understanding and offers simplistic solutions which demonise some and sanctify others.

Before the King finished, he offered again his rather naïve view of all the faiths and philosophies in the world: "Again, listening is a recurrent theme of the Nativity story. Mary, the Mother of Jesus, listened to the Angel who revealed to her a different future full of hope for all people. The message of the Angels to the shepherds – that there should be peace on Earth – in fact echoes through all faiths and philosophies."

If only the King would listen to what Jesus teaches, he would find that peace on earth comes only through Christ, not through the many contrary faiths and philosophies.

I was particularly disappointed at this speech because it came only a few weeks after the King attended a church I used to belong to – St Thomas's Anglican in Sydney – and heard a sermon from the excellent evangelical Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel.

I had hoped he would listen to and be challenged by what he heard. But to be honest I can hardly blame him for hearing what he wanted to hear. Far too often we preach in code and memes, apologising for the church and using generalisms and buzz words familiar in the culture, straining not to cause offence (especially to the rich, powerful and influential) – but which ultimately leave out any bite.

And therein lies the main problem with the King's Gospel. It is a gospel for our age – which is no gospel at all. Ultimately it leaves out the real Christ, and leaves us with a collection of wishes and cliches – which saves no one.

We continue to pray that King Charles would come to know and love the King that his mother so clearly loved and served. We need the Good News, not the wishful thinking of a fanciful ideology which ultimately helps no one.

David Robertson is the minister of Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church in Newcastle, New South Wales. He blogs at The Wee Flea.