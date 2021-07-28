The intention was 'to kill me,' says Christian evangelist stabbed at Speakers' Corner

A Muslim convert to Christianity who regularly critiques Islam at Speakers' Corner has spoken out about a stabbing attack on her.

Hatun Tash, 39, was wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt when she was repeatedly stabbed by a man dressed in black while speaking at the public debating spot in London's Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.

Tash, who heads up the ministry Defend Christ Critique Islam (DCCI), is a regular at Speakers' Corner where she often debates the Koran.

Sunday's attack left her with wounds to the face and hands.

Police are appealing for witnesses but said they do not believe the attack to be terror related.

Responding to the attack, Hatun said she was "upset and disturbed" by what had happened to her.

"I am asking myself if have done anything wrong? I am convinced I have not broken any law or incited hate," she said.

"All I did was question Islam and I wanted to debate, discuss and to tell people about Jesus Christ.

"Speakers' Corner is a great place to do this, it is a shame that this has happened at the home of freedom of speech.

"Watching the video, the intention is clearly to kill me.

"I can't believe this has happened in broad daylight at Speakers' Corner. You do not expect such things to happen in Great Britain."

She blamed "police inaction" for the attack.

"In the past, they have seen it as easier to remove me than deal with people intimidating and threatening me," she said.

It is not the first time Tash has experienced aggression for her ministry at Speakers' Corner, having previously received death threats. She also reports having been slapped, punched and knocked to the ground by Muslim men.

Prior to the attack, Tash was in the process of taking legal action against the Metropolitan Police for assault, false arrest, false imprisonment and harassment.

The Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which is representing her, said there have been "repeated failures" to protect her.

A pre-action letter has been filed with the Met by the CLC.

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams called the attack on Tash "harrowing".

"Sharia law is being implemented there by the back door and Sunday's incident is a serious escalation following a series of concerning episodes," she said.

"Speakers' Corner is the embodiment of freedom, that is unlike any other place in the world.

"Our freedom is hanging by a thread - if Hatun is silenced by violence at Speakers' Corner, then we are all silenced."