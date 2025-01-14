The faith of the detransitioners

The astonishing rise of 'gender ideology', which asserts that any individual can choose to be male, female or anything in between, has led to a considerable rise in the number of people identifying as transgender. Unfortunately a growing group now regret this decision, especially any attempts to medically change their bodies.

Although modern supporters of transgenderism assert that it is not necessary to have male or female sexual organs removed, or replaced with those of the opposite sex, many people identifying as transgender do take this route and have their healthy breasts or penis surgically removed.

A growing community of 'detransitioners' who deeply regret these decisions are warning others and campaigning against the extremes of the gender movement. Many of those speaking publicly have also adopted a deep Christian faith. Here are some of their stories:

Chloe Cole

This young woman is just 20 years old yet has already become one of the best known opponents of extreme transgender ideology, especially the now-common practice of encouraging children to change their gender.

This is not surprising given her own story. She began transitioning at just 12 years old, and by age 15 her breasts had been removed and she was on testosterone and drugs to block her puberty. But at age 17 she began to question these actions, and shortly afterwards started to campaign against government support of biological transitioning.

Chloe became a Christian during this process. In an interview with US non-profit Focus on the Family, Chloe criticised the "hyper-sexualized culture" that contributed to her decisions, and said that growing up in a mostly secular home also contributed to her gender confusion.

"I didn't understand why I was put into this world at the time that I was or why I was even born ... I was always searching for something to believe in," she said.

Jonathan Gass

Jonathan has recently started to tell his story of trying to live as a woman, which he did until a "kind, informative and encouraging" friend gave him a Gospel of Matthew.

"That opened my eyes to Jesus's wisdom, kindness, and immense importance," he wrote in an article for The Gospel Coalition.

This friend then encouraged him to come to her church despite his serious concerns about doing so, and he was met with "an outpouring of kindness that I couldn't believe", he told YouTuber Becket Cook.

Within a few weeks Jonathan stopped wearing dresses and was reading a variety of Christian books which strengthened his faith.

"As I read about Jesus's kind heart, I realised I already had his love," he wrote for TGC.

"I was moved to tears and practically shook with excitement. I couldn't believe what a gift I'd been given. I felt a rush of happiness and energy ... I joyfully pondered my spiritual walk with Jesus and the meaning of his grace to someone like me, who always feared I'd be considered unworthy of such a precious gift."

Laura Perry Smalts

Laura lived for nine years as a man, and had two biological surgeries. On the website Transgendertotransformed.com she describes her life before Christ: "I hated God, I hated my family, and I hated the person I was. It wouldn't be true, though, to say I hated myself: I loved myself probably to the point of narcissism."

During her period of time identifying as a man, she had a difficult relationship with her parents. But one day her mum asked her to create a website for a Bible study group she was running, and Laura agreed as she needed the money. What was contained within would change her: "As I read the words in the lessons, the ice that encased my heart began to melt. For the first time in my life, I began to see God's love and faithfulness in His Word," the website reveals.

Laura is now married to a man and was featured in the 'In His Image' documentary.

Oli London

At one point in his life, Oli was deeply supportive of radical progressive movements, and even described himself as "transracial" and had plastic surgery to try to look like a South Korean singer. In 2021 he described himself as "non-binary" and then as a "genderfluid trans woman".

But in August 2022, he entered a church, was met with kindness and was given a Bible by a priest.

"I started going a few times a week. I started reading the Bible myself at home," he told the Catholic News Agency.

"Letting Jesus and God into my heart [has] saved my life. This actually kind of saved my life. It's brought me back to who I am as a person, finding God."

He announced that year that he had come to accept he is a biological man. Today he regularly comments on news and 'culture wars' issues via social media.

Nichol Collins

After suffering from heinous child abuse and rejecting faith as a young person, Nichol spent 20 years as a transgender man. She had relationships with women, and was going to parties and dealing drugs.

"I was just looking to have a good time," she told the 700 Club.

Her mother had faith and was deeply concerned about her daughter's direction, so regularly prayed for her.

After being viciously attacked on the street, Nichol herself began to pray again and returned to her childhood church.

"I got up off the concrete with no injury, thankful to be alive ... I just began to break down and cry out to the Lord and ask Him to forgive me."

This began a process of healing as she prayed and read the Bible.

"There was just so much turmoil in that lifestyle, it was never any peace. And I was lacking the peace that I once had, that relationship with my Heavenly Father that I was gravitating back toward. All the self guilt, the condemnation, all of the rejection that I experienced, the Lord begins to heal those hurts."

Heather Tomlinson is a freelance Christian writer. Find more of her work at https://heathertomlinson.substack.com or via X (twitter) @heathertomli