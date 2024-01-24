The Chosen season four premieres in London

The season four premiere of popular Christian TV show The Chosen took place on Monday in London's Leicester Square.

Based on the life of Jesus, the hit biblical drama documents his ministry through the eyes of the individuals who knew him.

In attendance were members of the cast, series writers Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson, and executive producer Brad Pelo.

Los Angeles native Jonathan Roumie, who stars in the titular role as Jesus, shared some moments from filming season four.

"The whole season was one of the most challenging seasons we have ever done. Physically it was gruelling, the days were long and we had weather challenges," he said.

He continued: "Our goal at the end of the day is to make something of quality that people will want to watch, and it just happens to be about these people, about this man, his following and how he changed the world."

Pelo shared with guests that this season is to be "deeply emotional" as Jesus will face persecution. He went on to share how the series has benefited from the generosity of fans.

"It's not just based on a story that is familiar, but our audience supports the show financially, they donate to the show to make it possible," he said.

Noah James, who plays Andrew, expressed how he was "eternally grateful" for participating in the series.

"The Chosen has changed my life and when I hear stories of how it has impacted people, how people's days are made even just a little bit brighter, to me as an artist and an actor I can't ask for anything more," he said.

Elizabeth Tabish, who plays Mary Magdalene, reflected on how far the project has come from its "humble beginnings" as a web series.

"We didn't know if we were going to be able to finish the first season, let alone continue [additional] seasons. It's incredible", she said.

Episodes 1 and 2 are set to be released in UK and Irish theatres on 1 February.