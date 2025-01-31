The Bible's prescription for anxiety

Anxiety is as common today as a loaf of bread on the table. Whether it's about finances, work, relationships, or the uncertainty of life itself, anxiety is something we all encounter - sometimes intermittently, sometimes daily. At its worst, it can feel overwhelming and even crippling. While the world offers its own remedies, what does the Bible prescribe for anxiety?

Anxiety among great biblical figures

In my early years as a Christian, I mistakenly believed that anxiety was uncommon among believers. But as I grew in faith and understanding, I realised that even the Bible's greatest figures experienced moments of intense anxiety.

Take Moses, for example. When God called him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt, he was consumed with self-doubt. He worried about speaking in public, facing Pharaoh, and living up to the monumental task before him (Exodus 4:10-12). Then there's the Apostle Peter, who denied Jesus three times out of fear of persecution (Matthew 26:69-75). Thus, anxiety is not a modern phenomenon - it's a universal human experience, even for those close to God.

Recognising the root of anxiety

In my own life, anxiety often stems from the fear of failure. This fear can be so paralysing that it stops me from trying altogether. I believe Moses and Peter felt a similar reluctance. Moses feared fumbling his words and appearing inadequate. Peter's anxiety led him to deny the very Saviour he loved, afraid of the consequences of being associated with Him.

But their stories don't end there. Both Moses and Peter overcame their anxiety and stepped into the roles God called them to fulfil. How? By trusting God.

Relinquish your anxiety to Jesus

The Bible reminds us that "we live by faith, not by sight" (2 Corinthians 5:7). Trusting God means we should release our fears and uncertainties to Him, knowing He is in control. Jesus reassures us in Matthew 6: 26, when he stated, "Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?"

He even invites us Himself to lay down our burdens at His feet as He said, "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:28).

We can relinquish our anxieties to Him through prayer as Philippians 4: 6 encourages us to "not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."

Embrace failure as part of God's perfect plan

Trusting God also means embracing His perfect plan for us, acknowledging that failure is sometimes a part of that plan. Remembering that God's plans for us are always for our good, as stated in Jeremiah 29:11, "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,'" will transform the way we face uncertainty and challenges, helping us view failure as a stepping stone rather than a stumbling block.

Sometimes, failure is necessary to grow us into who God wants us to be. Being broken down can prepare us to be rebuilt as better versions of ourselves as it is written in 1 Peter 5: 10, "And the God of all grace, called you to His eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will Himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast." The Bible also says that through our weaknesses, God's strength is revealed, "But He said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in weakness'..." (2 Corinthians 12: 9).

Rely on the Holy Spirit's guidance

Another thing to remember is that we are not alone in our battle against anxiety! Whatever challenge you may face or role you have been called to play by God, the Holy Spirit will equip you with everything you need to overcome and fulfil effectively (Romans 8: 26-27). So, we can trust God through relying on the guidance of His Holy Spirit.

Anxiety may be a natural response to life's pressures, but it doesn't have to control us. Let us trust God instead by taking our burdens to Jesus through prayer, embracing His perfect plan for us, including the failures, viewing them as a process of spiritual growth and relying on the guidance of the Holy Spirit!