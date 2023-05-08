The antidote to spiritual blindness

In The Matrix, a quote from Morpheus stood out to me: "The Matrix is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth."

It reminded me of the popular saying, "The truth is always hidden in plain sight."

Everything the enemy does is revealed to us somehow, but sometimes we are blinded by its appearance. We should ask God to help us see things for what they are, not how the enemy intends us to see them.

Seeing but blind

Our visions are smeared. We see through our natural eyes and the world's perspective. The dictionary defines reality as that which exists. It is real if it's an occurring fact.

Hence, based on this definition, things of faith are not facts, they are imagined, or just ideas conjured. However, the more the Holy Spirit reveals to us through the word of God, the more we identify what's real and what's not. The enemy's deceptions become more apparent, which helps us to redefine reality.

Through faith, we recognize that God exists and that the God of the Bible is not based on a believer's imagination or an idea. We can also see the world for what it is - a big distraction. Everything within the world is designed to distract us from the truth and all the prophecies of the Bible that have been fulfilled and which would provide evidence of its truthfulness have been explained in some other way.

We must never be afraid to face the truth. Some of us have been stuck in the same place for years because we refuse to accept God's truth. We want to live on our terms and make decisions that suit us. Things like this cause us to accept the reality the world has imposed on us instead of seeing the deceptions hidden within.

We must recognize that we are in a spiritual battle. However, as 2 Corinthians 10:4 tells us, "The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds."

Let's use the weapons we have to tear down worldly ideas and perspectives that we have acquired that are contrary to God and which are only designed to pull us away from him.

Freedom is a word used loosely in our world but real freedom comes through Christ. Sin enslaves the soul: "We know that our old self was crucified with him in order that the body of sin might be brought to nothing so that we would no longer be enslaved to sin. For one who has died has been set free from sin" (Romans chapter 6 verses 6-7).

However, "For freedom, Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery" (Galatians chapter 5 verse 1). And we must never forget, "If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed" (John chapter 8 verse 36).

God wants to remove the veil from our eyes. However, we must be the ones to accept the truth, "Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, "If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free" (John chapter 8 verses 31-32).

The truth removes mental and spiritual bondage; it clears up spiritual blindness and enables us to face reality through the scriptures. This truth heals sickness and mends broken hearts. It removes our burden of sin and grants us new life in Christ Jesus. This truth is what we need for survival. It gives us purpose and directs our steps. Let us embrace this truth so we can walk in the liberty of Christ Jesus.