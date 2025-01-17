Teenager convicted of murdering Christian schoolgirl

A teenage boy has been found guilty of murdering a Christian schoolgirl in a horrific knife attack in Croydon, south London.

Hassan Sentamu was 17 at the time of the attack on 15-year-old Elianne Andam outside a shopping centre on 27 September 2023.

Andam was attacked after she stood up for her friend, who was Sentamu's ex-girlfriend. The two girls had arranged to meet Sentamu to exchange items belonging to his ex-girlfriend.

The court heard how Sentamu had felt "disrespected" by the girls following an incident the day before when they had thrown water at him.

During the exchange outside the Whitgift Shopping Centre in central Croydon, Sentamu flew into an "explosive rage of savage violence". The court heard that Sentamu chased Elianne down and stabbed her multiple times in a "frenzied" attack that was captured on CCTV. He was arrested 90 minutes later as he stepped off a bus "after calmly making his way back home", the Metropolitan Police said.

Prosecutor Alex Chalk KC said: "He was angry on 27 September, having brooded on the insult and he took the knife to the scene to reassert dominance.

"He exacted vengeance on a young girl clearly running away from him and posing no threat."

Sentamu admitted manslaughter but denied murder on the basis of "loss of control" because he has autism. He was found guilty of her murder by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

Elianne was a committed Christian and member of New Life Christian Centre in Croydon. At the time of her death, her heartbroken family had described her as "God-fearing woman", and the rapper Stormzy had performed at her funeral.

Speaking after the verdict against Sentamu was delivered on Thursday, they said, "Her death has left a void in our lives that can never be filled.

"This trial has been our fight for justice, forcing us to confront the devastating details of Elianne's final moments, details that will remain with us forever. While today's verdict acknowledges the full extent of his actions, it cannot bring Elianne back to us. The verdict today is the first step toward justice for Elianne, but also a message that violence and knife crime, especially toward young women, will not go unanswered.

"Today, we choose not to dwell on the pain of the trial but instead to honour Elianne's memory. She was a bright, kind, and loving soul who embraced life, her faith, and her belief in standing up for what was right. We think about her every moment of every day, cherishing her love and the joy she brought to everyone around her."

Detective Chief Inspector Becky Woodsford, who led the investigation, said: "Elianne's family and friends have waited a long time for this day. Nothing will ease the immeasurable pain they continue to live with, but I know they will be immensely relieved by this outcome.

"Since Elianne was taken from them in the most incomprehensible way, they have been driven by a motivation to see her killer brought to justice.

"Their journey to get to this point has understandably been a very difficult one to navigate and I would like to pay testament to their dignity, determination and composure."