Teachers' union criticised over 'deeply distressing' play portraying Jesus as transgender

The Christian Institute has questioned the decision of a Scottish teachers' union to host a controversial play that portrays Jesus as transgender.

'The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven' is by Jo Clifford, a man who identifies as a woman, and reimagines Jesus as a trans woman.

Excerpts of the play will be performed by Clifford as part of 'School's Almost Out! Celebrate Pride', a Pride event being held on 17 June by the Education Institute Scotland (EIS).

The line-up also includes queer poet Gray Crosbie and drag queen Lady Rampant.

EIS bills the event as "an evening of brilliant LGBT performances to celebrate Pride and the end of the school year".

The Christian Institute's Education Officer John Denning said the play was deeply inconsiderate of the EIS' Christian members.

He said: "This play deliberately re-imagines Jesus as a trans woman and puts words into his mouth that he never said, misrepresenting him.

"That's deeply distressing and offensive for many Christians who value him and his teaching above all.

"It is hard to see how a teaching union justifies using the subscriptions paid by its members, many of whom are themselves Christians, to promote this play."