Teacher suspended after refusing to affirm transgender identities

A teacher has been suspended by his elementary school for refusing to accept trans-affirming school policies that "damage" children.

Byron 'Tanner' Cross said he could "never lie" to children about transgenderism.

He was placed on leave by Leesburg Elementary School in Loudoun County, Virginia, last Thursday, Fox News reports.

His suspension followed a school board meeting last month in which Cross said he could not "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa."

"My name is Tanner Cross and I am speaking out of love for those who suffer with gender dysphoria," he told the board.

He referenced an episode of CBS' "60 Minutes" current affairs programme that included the testimonies of detransitioners who said they were not challenged enough by the medical community.

"There are certain truths that we must face when ready," Cross said.

He then called out a school policy requiring teachers use children's preferred pronouns and another saying that staff must allow trans and "gender-expansive" students to participate in school activities "in a manner consistent with the student's gender identity."

Cross said the policies "would damage children" and "defile the holy image of God".

"I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences," he said.

"I'm a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it's against my religion."

He added that to affirm transgender identities was the same as "lying to a child".

"It's abuse to a child, and it's sinning against our God," he said.