Taylor Swift's fanbase serves as a model of devotion to people of faith

Taylor Swift revived the fall box office this weekend with the premiere of her Eras Tour concert film, which easily won the weekend with $96 million in US sales, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The film became the highest grossing domestic concert film ever in the US and is neck-and-neck for the top October weekend of all time, a record currently held by 2019's Joker with $96.2m.

The devotion of Taylor Swift's fanbase continues to set records, whether that be album sales, ticket sales, or even shaping government policy in the United States. It's a devotion that is awe-inspiring.

Think, for a moment, of a young Taylor Swift fan. Their love of their favourite musician steers their life. It shapes how they choose to spend their (often limited) resources. Though many scoff at the besottedness of her fans, the challenge is to observe this cultural phenomenon and think about how it could shape our daily lives.

Because, if in Jesus we have a love that is so much greater, even greater than the discography of Queen T-Swizzle herself, we're called to be all-in for Jesus. Our devotion to him should permeate every aspect of our lives – when we're playing five-a-side on a Friday night, interviewing candidates at work, ordering a pizza, or reading a bedtime story to our kids.

In all these activities, Jesus invites us to join in his work as his 'dedicated superfans' to make this world more like heaven, to make good work, love others, and reflect his honest, compassionate, and kind character to our colleagues, friends, neighbours, families, and teammates.

Sam Brown is Church Advocate at the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (LICC).