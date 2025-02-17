Sunderland church criticised for pride flag on communion altar

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash)

A church in Sunderland has been heavily criticised for draping a communion altar with a 'Progress Pride' flag, an updated version of the rainbow flag that includes symbols and colours to represent trans, black and intersex people.

A picture of the flag hanging from the table was posted on X by associate priest Jacqui Tyson, who said, "I'm proud to serve in a church that is open to God and open to all," before adding, "I love these folk and so does God."

The incident took place at Sunderland Minster, a Grade-II listed church that is also part of the Inclusive Church Network, a Church of England group that wishes to allow homosexual marriage within the Church.

The decision to place the controversial flag on the altar was condemned as "exclusive" and a violation of canon law.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Rev Dr Ian Paul, associate minister at St Nic's, Nottingham, said, "This is a violation of canon law for two reasons ... First, this is not inclusive, but exclusive – it excludes people who do not accept the false claims of transgender ideology.

"Secondly, it distorts and misrepresents the purpose of the Communion table, which is inherently 'inclusive' in that it invites all to share in and receive the gifts of bread and wine, which remind us that Jesus died for all.

"The Communion table as it is could not be more inclusive. To suggest that it needs a flag or anything else adding to it to make it more 'inclusive' is a serious misunderstanding."

This is not the first time the flag has caused controversy within the Church of England.

In February of last year Naomi Gyane, the chancellor of the Diocese of Leicester turned down a request to drape the flag over the altar of a church within the diocese. Gyane noted that canon law within the Church states that communion tables can only be covered with a white cloth of "silk or other decent stuff".

Gayne said that the purpose of Holy Communion is to come to Jesus and remember his sacrifice.

"We come to the Communion table, not to forget who we are or our identity, but to remember the sacrifice of Jesus and our identity in Him."

