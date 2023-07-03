Strong start for Jesus Revolution in UK

New Christian movie, Jesus Revolution, has brought in £100,000 in its first week in the UK.

Jesus Revolution tells the story of how the Jesus movement brought Christ to the hippy generation in 60s' California, including Greg Laurie, today a successful megachurch pastor.

The movie stars Kelsey Grammer, best known for his roles in the US sitcoms Cheers and Frasier, as Pastor Chuck Smith, a key figure in the Jesus movement.

Jesus Revolution became a surprise Indie hit when it released in the US earlier this year, making $53m in the box office.

Unlike many other Christian movies that fail to release in British cinemas, Jesus Revolution is showing across 157 cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

It came out on 23 June and made £56,243 on its opening weekend. It has since reached £100,000 in its first week.

UK and Ireland distributor, KOVA International, said that churches have been selling out cinema screenings and that it has been "inundated" with requests for more screenings and locations.

"While headlines often tell us that the Church in the UK and Ireland is in decline, this clearly tells a different story," KOVA said.

"The Church is engaged and interested in good faith content and there is a demand for it in mainstream cinema."