Stephen Cottrell's successor as Bishop of Chelmsford announced

Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani is to be the next Bishop of Chelmsford, succeeding Stephen Cottrell who became Archbishop of York earlier this year.

Archbishop Cottrell, who served as Bishop of Chelmsford for 10 years, said it was an "exciting" appointment for the diocese, which covers East London and Essex.

"It is with great joy that I welcome the appointment of Guli Francis-Dehqani as the next Bishop of Chelmsford," he said.

"Guli will bring to the exciting diversity of the Chelmsford diocese her breadth of vision, her international experience, her love of the gospel, her pastoral heart, and her passion for justice."

Dr Francis-Dehqani has been Bishop of Loughborough in the Diocese of Leicester since late 2017.

She said it was "a great privilege" to be appointed as the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

While introductions to locals are taking place via Zoom for the timebeing, she said she was looking forward to meeting people face to face in the New Year to discuss how churches can continue to support their communities through the pandemic.

"I know there are many challenges ahead both in the church and wider society, not least as a result of the pandemic. However, I am hopeful about the future," she said.

"As Christian communities, I believe our task is to be faithful; to share the good news of Jesus Christ and to continue serving the world; to work well together and in partnership with others. In doing this, we'll discover the extent of God's love.

"I want to thank my friends and colleagues in Leicester Diocese where I have been very happy. I will be sad to say goodbye, but at the same time I am very excited about this next chapter in my ministry."

Commenting on her appointment, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "Her love for the local church, combined with her international experience and commitment to justice, will be a gift to this diverse and exciting diocese.

"Bishop Guli and her family will be in all our prayers as they prepare for this new chapter. It will be a privilege to serve alongside her in sharing the good news of Jesus Christ."