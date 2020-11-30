Starbucks denies firing Christian employee who refused to wear Pride T-shirt

Starbucks has denied the claims of a Christian woman who says she was fired after refusing to wear a Pride T-shirt at work because of her religious beliefs.

Betsy Fresse claims that the Starbucks outlet where she worked in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, assured her in June 2019 that she would not have to wear the T-shirt.

Despite the assurances, she says she was dismissed a month later from her job after being told by the coffee chain that "her comportment was not in compliance with Starbucks' core values."

According to New York Post, a 'notice of separation' from Starbucks that was cited in the filing states that Fresse was fired for violating the company's core values.

Fresse claims she was unlawfully discriminated against and is seeking damages, legal fees, backpay and an injunction preventing Starbucks from "failing to accommodate the sincerely held religious beliefs" of employees.

Starbucks has denied any wrongdoing.

"We are very aware of the claims by Mrs. Fresse, which are without merit and we are fully prepared to present our case in court," a spokesman told the New York Post.

"Specific to our dress code, other than our green apron, no part of our dress code requires partners to wear any approved items that they have not personally selected."