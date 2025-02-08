St Ebbe's 'deeply shocked' by allegations against David Fletcher

The church of the late David Fletcher has said it is "deeply shocked" after the Church of England said it had received information concerning its former rector "of sexual abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour ... towards women and girls".

Fletcher was Rector of St Ebbe's, a leading evangelical church in Oxford, from 1986 to 1998, and was a member of the congregation until his death three years ago.

The Church of England's National Safeguarding Team (NST) and the Diocese of Oxford received information regarding Fletcher following the publication last November of the Makin Review, which examined the Church of England's failure to respond properly to sadistic abuse committed by late Christian camp organiser John Smyth.

Commenting on the information it had received, the NST said in a statement, "This has been reported to the police and was recorded as a crime."

It continued, "We thank those who have bravely come forward. Support has been offered to them.

"Revd Fletcher's family have been informed and support has been offered."

Prior to becoming rector of St Ebbe's, Fletcher led Smyth's Iwerne camps in Dorset from 1967 to 1986. The Makin Review found that Smyth had used the camps as a way to groom boys for abuse and that Fletcher had been instrumental in covering it up.

The statement from the NST was issued after Channel 4 News broadcast allegations by three women that they were sexually abused by Fletcher in the 1970s and 80s.

St Ebbe's has issued its own statement in which it said it was "deeply shocked" and "immensely horrified" by their testimonies.

"They have been incredibly brave to share their testimony. We hold all victims and survivors of abuse in our prayers, hoping profoundly for their healing and recovery, and are praying very much for those who have come forward and for all those who are most affected by this announcement," it said.

The church said that in 2017 it had received reports from two women of inappropriate behaviour by Fletcher, which were referred to the Diocesan Safeguarding Team.

"No other concerns have been reported to St Ebbe's in relation to him," the statement continued.

"In the light of the 31:8 review into the abuses of [David Fletcher's brother] Jonathan Fletcher, the PCC conducted a review into our governance, including safeguarding procedures, and a culture review.

"This has led to an ongoing process of cultural reflection; we are also in the process of considering the lessons and recommendations of the Makin Review.

"We are committed to doing all we can to make St Ebbe's a safe and healthy community."

The statement was signed by current rector Vaughan Roberts, Parish Safeguarding Officer Niki Ridgway, and Churchwardens Greg Brisk and Suzanne Wilson-Higgins.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can contact the Church of England Safeguarding Team, the Diocese of Oxford Safeguarding Team, or Safe Spaces.