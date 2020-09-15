Spring Harvest planning 2021 gathering with 'Covid guarantee'

The organisers of Spring Harvest, one of the UK's largest annual Christian events, are pushing ahead with plans for the 2021 gathering.

This year's gathering was cancelled for the first time in the event's history because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers warning at the time that the decision would have serious financial consequences.

While the pandemic had cast doubt on Spring Harvest's future, supporters have since donated a massive £1.5m, securing the 2021 gathering.

An online version of the gathering held in April also proved to be a huge success, accumulating over 1.4 million views in the space of a week.

Phil Loose, the newly-appointed CEO of Essential Christian, the charity that oversees Spring Harvest, said, "This year we have been blown away by the encouragement and generosity of all those who have tuned in, and grateful to those who donated and supported us in what has been one of the most challenging years in our existence.

"The investment from those committed individuals has meant we can continue as a ministry and plan for the coming year.

"While the coronavirus pandemic has clearly had a huge impact, we are hoping, praying and planning to be back over Easter in 2021."

For added peace of mind, ticketholders are being offered a 'Covid protection guarantee' that will allow them to claim a full refund if coronavirus means they are unable to attend.

Abby Guinness, the Head of Spring Harvest comments, "First and foremost we want guests to feel safe. We have agreed with the venues to ensure there is additional cleaning, sanitising, and other health precautions in place but to give absolute peace of mind we also wanted to offer a special Covid protection guarantee - so attendees can receive a full refund should there be any Covid-related reason they cannot attend."

Loose added, "We remain as committed as ever to bringing the whole church together from different networks and denominations, to worship God, learn from the Bible and encourage one another as a community. Next year is one of the most important we will face at Spring Harvest as we innovate and reimagine the future, serving the church onsite and online and to worship together."

Spring Harvest is due to take place at Butlin's Skegness from 5 to 9 April 2021, followed by two weeks in Butlin's Minehead from 6 to 10 April 2021, and 10 to 15 April 2021.

Spring Harvest is offering a £10 discount for early bird registrations by midnight on 18 September 2020. Bookings will go live on 22 September. More details are available at springharvest.org.