Sowing life, honouring the fallen

Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on Tu B'Shvat, the New Year for Trees, and its special significance as Israel awaits the release of the remaining hostages.

Tu B'Shvat, known as the New Year for Trees, takes place on Wednesday night and Thursday. This is the time of year when first buds appear in Israel, and winter slowly morphs into spring. At the moment though it is cold and even more so as the three latest hostages were released from Gaza dungeons, looking as if they had just stepped out of Auschwitz.

The difference however was that the skeletons of Auschwitz were liberated by the Allies, while these Jewish citizens were publicly taunted and paraded to the very end, while the neutral Red Cross looked on.

Tree planting has been taking place in Israel to commemorate the last 16 months since October 7 2023. Twelve thousand trees have already been planted around the Gaza border, 10 for each individual victim of October 7th.

Now, 18,000 more trees will be planted on the Gaza and northern borders to honour the memory of Israel's 600 fighters who have been killed preserving the very survival of the Jewish State.

Tu B'Shvat reminds us of our responsibility towards the natural world and the wider community. Traditionally we eat a variety of fruit, nuts and grains, including the seven species mentioned in Deuteronomy 8: 8. These are wheat, barley, grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives and dates.

We also remember that 'man is a tree of the field' (Deuteronomy 20:19). Like a tree, if a person cultivates strong roots of faith and commitment to G-d, he or she will produce many fruits in Torah study and mitzvot (good deeds).

Deuteronomy 8:2-3 reminds us that 'man doesn't live by bread alone'. And this message was highlighted in last Shabbat's Torah reading of Beshallach (Exodus 13:17-17:16). Pharaoh has very reluctantly released the children of Israel from Egypt, but, immediately after landing on the other side of the Reed Sea, they arrive at the waters of Marah which are too bitter to drink (Exodus 15:23).

The people complain and Moses responds by throwing a tree into the bitter waters, which are now sweet enough to drink. Many interpret the passage as meaning that the water tasted bitter because the people themselves were feeling bitter. The tree is a symbol, reminding us of what we are meant to be, and thus restores a palatable taste.

Later, in Exodus 16:4, the people will also be sent 'bread of heaven' which, midrash tells us, tastes differently to each person, depending on their individual preferences.

This upcoming Shabbat we read the Parsha of Yitro, which includes the preparations for the giving of the Commandments on Mount Sinai and the declaration itself (Exodus 18:1-20:23).

The reading takes place in the UK at around 10:00 am Shabbat February 15, 17 Shvat. This moment coincides with the deadline of noon in Israel for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. This Shabbat also marks the 498th day of their abductions and incarcerations. These tortured hostages include babies and the very old, torn from their beds as they slept.

The spirit of the hostages has been remarkable, especially their devotion to their comrades. This altruistic behaviour testifies to the noble spirit of the Jewish people who, like the tree, may sway and bend in the wind, but will never ever be broken. May all our hostages be released by this Shabbat as we recite the Commandments in Shul.