Soul Survivor launches independent review following Mike Pilavachi safeguarding investigation

Soul Survivor, the church formerly led by Mike Pilavachi, has announced an independent review into its culture and practices.

The review will be led by Fiona Scolding KC and examine the Watford-based church's culture and practices in relation to safeguarding allegations that were made against Pilavachi earlier this year.

Announcing the launch of the review on Tuesday, Soul Survivor said it was committed to publishing the findings in full and learning from any past mistakes.

It is expected that a final report will be published in spring 2024.

"We are keen that Fiona is given the time and information to be able to conduct a thorough and meaningful review. We are committed to publishing the report in full and implementing the recommendations," it said.

"We recognise that this continues to be an extremely painful process, particularly for those who were subject to Mike's abuse.

"Our hope is that this review demonstrates our unwavering commitment to learning from the mistakes of the past and can go some way to ensuring those experiences are not repeated."

A safeguarding investigation conducted by the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team and Diocese of St Albans concluded in September.

It was launched after claims of inappropriate behaviour were reported in The Telegraph. The report said that safeguarding concerns about Pilavachi were substantiated.

"It was concluded that he used his spiritual authority to control people and that his coercive and controlling behaviour led to inappropriate relationships, the physical wrestling of youths and massaging of young male interns," the Church of England said.

Soul Survivor is inviting anyone with information relevant to the independent review being led by Fiona Scolding KC to contact her team at soulsurvivor@landmarkchambers.co.uk