Short service to mark start of Queen's lying in state

Staff writer

The queue to see the Queen lying in state could stretch five miles.(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a short service before Westminster Hall is opened to the public for the Queen's lying in state.

Archbishop Justin Welby will be accompanied at the service by the Dean of Westminster.

It is expected to last around 20 minutes.

After the service, the hall will be opened to members of the public to come in and pay their respects over the next four days.

The government published the full queue route on Tuesday, stretching around five miles along the Thames from Albert Embankment to Southwark Park. 

It is believed around a million people will turn out to pay their last respects, with queuing times possibly peaking at 35 hours.

Only around 400,000 people are expected to be able to file past, meaning up to 600,000 people could be turned away.

Churches along the route are reportedly being asked to offer practical assistance to people waiting in line.

The Queen's coffin returned to Buckingham Palace last night from Scotland, where hundreds of thousands of people came out to pay their respects.

A short service was held the coffin's arrival, attended only by close family members.

Today, the royal family will walk behind the coffin as it is taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession through central London.

Most Read

  1. tithe

    Majority of pastors don't believe Christians should tithe 10% - study

  2. helena-kerschner

    Detransitioners share their regrets

  3. justin-welby

    Queen gave us the 'most wonderful example' of a Christian life and death, says Archbishop

  4. st-giles

    Cathedral service gives thanks for Queen's 'deep links' with Scotland and its people

  5. indian-supreme-court

    India: Supreme Court orders government to verify reports of attacks on Christians

  6. st-annes-belfast

    Service of thanksgiving held for Queen in Northern Ireland

  7. patriarch-kirill

    At World Council of Churches gathering, Russian church keeps its membership

More News

  1. justin-welby

    Queen gave us the 'most wonderful example' of a Christian life and death, says Archbishop

  2. queen-elizabeth

    Mourning the loss of our Queen and all that she embodied

  3. queen-elizabeth-ii

    Queen's funeral to take place at Westminster Abbey

  4. queen-elizabeth-ii

    Queen remembered by Christian charities that enjoyed her patronage

  5. iain-greenshields

    Queen was 'the life and soul of things', says Church leader who met her days before death

  6. queen

    Celebrating the Queen's life with five ways her faith inspired me