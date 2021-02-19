'She lived joyfully' - Christians pay tribute to Bex Lewis

Moving tributes have been paid to Christian digital pioneer and expert Dr Bex Lewis, who has died from cancer.

She had been fighting breast cancer since 2017 and was being cared for at St Anne's Hospice in Manchester.

She spoke frequently about her cancer battle on social media, with one of her last Twitter posts coming just two days ago, when she said she had had a "rotten day" with breathlessness and pain.

The news of her passing on Thursday was broken by Christian writer Andrew Graystone, who said he was "desperately sad" to have lost a "unique and precious friend".

"There will be much more to say later. For now, know that she lived joyfully and died peacefully, and she is now safe in the loving arms of God," he said.

He later said: "Over the past weeks [Bex] and I had many conversations about today. We called it #Bexit.

"When it came it was surprising and peaceful. Death is an outrage. But Bex wanted you to know that she didn't lose her battle with cancer; she won her adventure with life."

Evangelical Alliance CEO Gavin Calver said her death was "such sad news".

Googlebox star Rev Kate Bottley said: "She was a force for good in this world. May she rest in peace and rise in glory."

The Bishop of Gloucester, Rachel Treweek, remembered Dr Lewis as "the person who taught me how to use Twitter many years ago", while the Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, described her as someone who was "always such fun to work with".

"A woman of deep learning, and who could express her wisdom in words any of us could understand," he said.