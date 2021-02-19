'She lived joyfully' - Christians pay tribute to Bex Lewis

Staff writer

Dr Bex Lewis

Moving tributes have been paid to Christian digital pioneer and expert Dr Bex Lewis, who has died from cancer.

She had been fighting breast cancer since 2017 and was being cared for at St Anne's Hospice in Manchester.

She spoke frequently about her cancer battle on social media, with one of her last Twitter posts coming just two days ago, when she said she had had a "rotten day" with breathlessness and pain. 

The news of her passing on Thursday was broken by Christian writer Andrew Graystone, who said he was "desperately sad" to have lost a "unique and precious friend". 

"There will be much more to say later. For now, know that she lived joyfully and died peacefully, and she is now safe in the loving arms of God," he said. 

He later said: "Over the past weeks [Bex] and I had many conversations about today. We called it #Bexit.

"When it came it was surprising and peaceful. Death is an outrage. But Bex wanted you to know that she didn't lose her battle with cancer; she won her adventure with life." 

Evangelical Alliance CEO Gavin Calver said her death was "such sad news". 

Googlebox star Rev Kate Bottley said: "She was a force for good in this world. May she rest in peace and rise in glory."

The Bishop of Gloucester, Rachel Treweek, remembered Dr Lewis as "the person who taught me how to use Twitter many years ago", while the Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, described her as someone who was "always such fun to work with".

"A woman of deep learning, and who could express her wisdom in words any of us could understand," he said. 

Most Read

  1. carman

    Gospel artist Carman dies aged 65 following surgery complications

  2. ravi-zacharias

    How should Christians respond to the Ravi Zacharias scandal?

  3. matthew-ayariga

    Christian leaders remember 21 men martyred by ISIS in Libya

  4. church

    Has the Western Church forgotten God?

  5. seyi-omooba

    Theatre was within its rights to sack Christian actress over gay views, says court

  6. ravi-zacharias

    End of the road for RZIM Canada after devastating Ravi Zacharias report

  7. the-eternal-wall-of-answered-prayer

    Stories of answered prayer spread hope during Covid-19

More News

  1. church

    Has the Western Church forgotten God?

  2. university

    Universities should be the last places stifling quests for the truth

  3. brian-mclaren

    Brian McLaren on faith after doubt

  4. donald-trump

    After Trump's acquittal, it's time we started talking about 'US white evangelical extremism'

  5. dr-r-david-muir

    Apologies are good, but the Church must do more to end racism

  6. matthew-ayariga

    Christian leaders remember 21 men martyred by ISIS in Libya