Scottish vote to let 16 year olds change legal gender is 'lamentable'

The Christian Institute has expressed its sadness over the passing of legislation that will make it easier for people in Scotland, including teenagers, to change their legal gender.

MSPs voted 86 votes to 39 in favour of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill in the final vote today despite strong opposition and protests outside the Scottish Parliament.

The Bill removes the requirement of a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and, for the first time, allows 16 and 17 year olds to legally change gender.

It also shortens the waiting period from two years to three months for people aged and over, and six months for 16 and 17 year olds.

Amendments to keep the legal age for a gender recognition certificate at 18 were rejected. MSPs also rejected an amendment that would have blocked sex offenders from being able to change their legal gender.

Some people shouted "shame on you" from the public gallery as the legislation was passed.

The Christian Institute's Scotland Officer Nigel Kenny lamented Holyrood's decision, saying that the safety of women and girls had been ignored.

"The Parliament's vote today is a very sad reflection of the current closed-mindedness of most Scottish politicians," he said.

"Despite the fact that two thirds of Scots do not want this legislation, despite all the concerns from women's rights groups, the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the United Nations, the majority of MSPs chose to ignore women's and teenage girls' safety and ploughed on regardless with what former Labour leader Johann Lamont has rightly described as 'one of the most dangerous and misguided Bills in Holyrood's history'.

"It seems likely now that, one way or another, this legislation will end up before the Supreme Court. It's proving to be a depressingly regular thing."