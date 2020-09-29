Scottish universities accused of censoring pro-life views

Pro-life groups have written to the Scottish Government urging it to take action against the censorship of anti-abortion views on university campuses.

The letter from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) and the Alliance of Pro-Life Students (APS) warns of a "censorship epidemic" at Scottish universities.

"We would therefore call on the Scottish Parliament to investigate and report on censorship within Scottish universities," they write.

The warning follows a damning new report from the organisations into the censorship of pro-life views by universities.

The 'Free2Speak' report ranks Scottish universities from best to worst according to their policies towards pro-life students, societies and outside speakers, as well as the lived experiences of students.

St Andrew's was the only university to score a 'first', while Edinburgh and Stirling were ranked worst.

Pro-life groups have faced obstacles at several universities in recent years. At Aberdeen and Glasgow, the Students' Unions only agreed to affiliate pro-life groups after the threat of legal action.

Affiliation is important for university groups because it gives them access to funding and campus buildings.

Josep Marti Bouis, a student who has been unable to affiliate the pro-life society at Edinburgh University, said people should be allowed to hold different views on abortion.

"We represent a philosophical and scientific view, held by millions of people in the world, that tries to protect the weakest members of society: the unborn, the ill, and the elderly," he said.

"It is very important that young people are exposed to a range of different views, and the shutting down of anyone who disagrees with the 'established position' does a disservice to the education of our students.

"We will continue to fight for the rights of the unborn, the real health of women, and the dignity of all human lives.

"Our job would be made easier if the students' association respected the right to free speech of its members, but we will not let any inconvenience deter us from our conviction: that every life is important, from conception to natural death."

Madeline Page, CEO of the Alliance of Pro-Life Students, said pro-life students "struggle to have their voices heard on university campuses".

"We work with students every day who have to fight their students' unions to affiliate societies or challenge the censorship of their events and materials," she said.

"If it were a different group of students being targeted in such a way, the public would be outraged about the vitriolic behaviour of their peers.

"Pro-life students and groups deserve to be treated like any other society on a university campus – free from undue burden and discrimination."

SPUC's Michael J Robinson said that universities should be "bastions of free speech, where differing opinions are explored and challenged".

"To silence any student, particularly on the basis of a deeply held philosophical belief, is to act against the Equalities Act," he said.

"Unfortunately, students who identify as pro-life are not being treated the same as many other student groups – and we are finally drawing attention to that fact.

"The universities must work harder and hold student unions to account for not protecting freedom of speech."