Scottish politicians urged to protect free speech after Edinburgh Festival row

Scottish politicians must speak out to denounce a "stifling atmosphere" in the arts and other institutions in Scotland, a Christian charity has said.

The call comes after two Edinburgh Festival venues cancelled a comedy show by Father Ted writer Graham Linehan.

In an act of defiance, Linehan, who is an outspoken critic of the transgender rights movement, performed his show in the open air outside the Scottish Parliament.

Christian charity, CARE for Scotland, has raised concerns about censorship.

CARE for Scotland spokesman Michael Veitch said the debacle had "cast a shadow over the festival".

"Whatever one thinks of Graham Linehan's views, a free society should afford individuals the right to lawful speech, and access to public venues without discrimination. His being denied these things reflects poorly on Scotland," he said.

He said he was "troubled" by reports earlier this month that Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh artistic director David Greig apologised after allegedly liking tweets critical of the trans movement.

Mr Veitch said the response had been "Stasiesque" - a reference to the former East Germany's secret police.

"The arts should be a hub of free thought and expression, not an oppressive arena policed by political activists," he said.

"A stifling atmosphere can be seen more widely in Scotland. In 2020, a Christian evangelist was discriminated against by a council.

"Women have been repeatedly prevented from meeting to discuss sex-based rights. Many Scots feel that they are unable to speak their minds on certain issues."

He called on Scotland's leaders to take action against censorship.

"Our country is built on free speech, expression, and conscience. These liberties have their origin in the Christian understanding that human beings are God's image bearers, imbued with inherent dignity, and have been central in social and civil rights movements throughout history," he said.

"It is important for political leaders of all colours to condemn censorious incidents like those at the Fringe and defend vital freedoms.

"They need to challenge those seeking to perpetuate a stifling culture in Scotland's institutions, before this becomes normalised."