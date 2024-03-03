Scottish Parliament recognises church of John Knox in 900th anniversary year

A motion has been laid in the Scottish Parliament celebrating the prominence of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh as it celebrates 900 years.

St Giles' Cathedral was founded by King David I of Scotland in 1124 and was later at the centre of the Scottish Reformation when John Knox preached Protestantism from its pulpit in the 1500s.

Today it plays an important role as Scotland's national cathedral and was where the late Queen Elizabeth II lay at rest before her funeral in London. It later held the Honours of Scotland service for King Charles III after he was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The motion from the Scottish Parliament recognises St Giles' as an "iconic" cathedral and says it has been "a prominent part of the life of Edinburgh and Scotland for 900 years".

It recognises the cathedral's various projects that are "designed to reach out to people of all ages, backgrounds and faiths across the city".

The motion was laid down by Lothian MSP Miles Briggs and has been circulated for other MSPs to sign.

It states that 1.5 million people visited the cathedral from around the world last year alone, a statistic "underlining its status as a dynamic centre celebrating Scotland's heritage and culture, as well as being an active place of worship".

Commenting on the motion, Rev Dr George Whyte, the interim moderator of St Giles', said: "We very much appreciate the recognition given by the Scottish Parliament and we remain committed to continued service in the years ahead."