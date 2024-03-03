Scottish Parliament recognises church of John Knox in 900th anniversary year

Victoria Pearson

St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A motion has been laid in the Scottish Parliament celebrating the prominence of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh as it celebrates 900 years.

St Giles' Cathedral was founded by King David I of Scotland in 1124 and was later at the centre of the Scottish Reformation when John Knox preached Protestantism from its pulpit in the 1500s. 

Today it plays an important role as Scotland's national cathedral and was where the late Queen Elizabeth II lay at rest before her funeral in London. It later held the Honours of Scotland service for King Charles III after he was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The motion from the Scottish Parliament recognises St Giles' as an "iconic" cathedral and says it has been "a prominent part of the life of Edinburgh and Scotland for 900 years".

It recognises the cathedral's various projects that are "designed to reach out to people of all ages, backgrounds and faiths across the city".

The motion was laid down by Lothian MSP Miles Briggs and has been circulated for other MSPs to sign. 

It states that 1.5 million people visited the cathedral from around the world last year alone, a statistic "underlining its status as a dynamic centre celebrating Scotland's heritage and culture, as well as being an active place of worship".

Commenting on the motion, Rev Dr George Whyte, the interim moderator of St Giles', said: "We very much appreciate the recognition given by the Scottish Parliament and we remain committed to continued service in the years ahead."

Most Read

  1. mosque-uk

    Islamism in Britain Part 1: Is there a problem?

  2. birmingham-england

    Islamism in Britain Part 2: is there an answer?

  3. the-jesus-film-project

    How a movie about Jesus is breaking down barriers and bringing people to faith

  4. taylor-swift

    Ex-Boyzone star Shane Lynch accuses Taylor Swift of 'demonic rituals' in concerts

  5. london

    What is postmodernism, and why should we care?

  6. martyn-snow-27-feb-2024

    Living in Love and Faith: what now for those who cannot 'agree to disagree'?

More News

  1. tanzania

    YWAM co-founder 'reeling' from death of missionaries in bus crash

  2. abortion-clinic-buffer-zones

    Scotland: silent prayer deemed 'unacceptable' in hearing on world's most extreme abortion buffer zone law

  3. belfast

    Half of Northern Irish identify as practising Christians

  4. tractor

    Pray for our farmers

  5. mosque-uk

    Islamism in Britain Part 1: Is there a problem?

  6. birmingham-england

    Islamism in Britain Part 2: is there an answer?