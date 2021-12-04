Scottish Churches sign landmark declaration to deepen relationship

A historic declaration has been signed by the Church of Scotland and Scottish Episcopal Church to formalise a closer relationship between the two.

The Saint Andrew Declaration was signed by Episcopal Primus Mark Strange and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly, Lord Wallace, at a special service in Edinburgh on St Andrew's Day.

The declaration, approved by both Churches' legislative bodies earlier this year, outlines a series of acknowledgments and commitments between the two intended to deepen their relationship.

It will also see the Churches explore new ways of working together to serve the people of Scotland.

Bishop Strange said: "In many places in rural Scotland there is now only one church building. It might be Episcopalian or it might be Presbyterian, yet there will be people of both churches in the community.

"If this Declaration gives people the confidence to share, and to allow the church to be open and present to each other, then what a wonderful place we have reached.

"I look forward to seeing where we can now go from here, together."

Lord Wallace said: "I am delighted to be able to sign the Declaration on St Andrew's Day in person alongside our friends in the Scottish Episcopal Church as we celebrate the close-working relationship between our two churches.

"We look forward in faithfulness to continuing to strengthen the ties, which already have deep foundations, and exploring our common calling further."